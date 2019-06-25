Samsung’s Sound+ Slim 3-Channel Soundbar has Alexa built-in: $299 (Reg. $400+)

BuyDig is offering the Samsung Sound+ Slim 3-Channel Soundbar (HW-NW700) for $299 shipped when the code SAVE100 is used at checkout. Note: The discount will reflect at the final stage of checkout. Normally $490 on sale at Best Buy and down to $400 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re looking for a slim soundbar for your home theater, this is a great option. Offering 3 channels, left, center, and right, you’ll get a more full soundstage than conventional soundbars. Just know you’re not getting a dedicated subwoofer here. But, you’re getting Alexa voice control built-in, helping you change the volume and more with simple vocal commands. Rated 4.8/5 stars at Best Buy. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Want something more budget-friendly with a little more thump? Check out this VIZIO 38-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $150 shipped at Amazon. You’re losing the dedicated center channel here, but gaining a subwoofer, so choose which one you prefer.

Samsung Sound+ Slim Soundbar features:

Slim, one-piece wall-mount design

Seamless Connection with Samsung TVs

Alexa voice control compatible/smartphones compatible

Wireless music streaming

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!