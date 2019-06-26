This highly-rated quadcopter is now 52% off, on sale for $15 Prime shipped

Potensic (98% positive all-time feedback from 4,300+) via Amazon offers its Upgraded A20 Mini Quadcopter Drone in green for $15.11 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ELB4C3IA at checkout. Normally selling for $31, this color variant just dropped to $24. Now taking advantage of today’s offer brings the price down an extra $9, saving you a total of 52%. With up to 12 minutes of flight time per change, Potensic’s nano drone features one key take-off and landing functionality alongside variable speed levels and more. This is a great option for earning your wings and getting the hang of being a quadcopter pilot. It also includes a spare battery to extend your flying time. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 790 customers.

For under $15, you’ll be hard-pressed to find as highly-rated of a drone at Amazon as Potensic’s model. Though if you want to save every penny, this crash-proof quadcopter is just a little bit less.

Potensic A20 Mini Quadcopter Drone features:

2 detachable batteries and 3 adjustable speed levels deliver exciting flight experience for amateurs and advanced pilots alike.

You could control the drone fly toward any directions by Remote Controller. Once expert, you could adjust it to the high speed and fly through the obstacle course hoops by Eagle Pro.

With Altitude Hold, Headless Mode and One Key Taking-off / Landing, you could fly it without worrying about the direction and control it easier.

