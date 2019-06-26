Clean it all w/ RYOBI’s 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $109 (Save $30)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (RY141812G) for $109 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a price that we’ve seen beaten only one other time in 2019. Now that warm weather is here, it’s a great time to get outdoors to clean siding, sidewalks, and driveways. You’ll be ready to knock out all sorts of different projects with three included nozzles that can be stowed right on the unit. A bundled Turbo Nozzle is made for tough tasks and offers up to a 50% performance boost. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d prefer an upright pressure washer, look at Stanley’s offering for $80. Like the RYOBI above, this one is electric, but does give up a bit of pressure clocking in at 1,600 PSI. Rated 4+ stars by over 75% of reviewers.

RYOBI 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

This RYOBI 1800 psi pressure washer is lightweight and compact, making it easy and comfortable to move around your house. With its powerful 13 Amp electric motor, this unit delivers 1800 psi of force for quick cleaning of things like windows, decks, and patio furniture. Featuring a durable roll-cage frame, this unit is designed for easy transport. The on-board detergent tank offers hassle-free cleaning, eliminating the need to drag around a bucket and hose behind you. There is no need to try and keep track with the three included nozzles, as they can be conveniently stored right on the unit. Use the included Turbo Nozzle for up to 50% more cleaning power. The RYOBI 1800 psi pressure washer is backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

