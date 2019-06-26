For two days only, Timbuk2 is having a 48-Hour Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with promo code SUMMER30 at checkout. You can score great deals on backpacks, luggage, briefcases, accessories and more from $55. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. Carry your MacBook and accessories in style for everyday occasions with the Smith Briefcase. Originally priced at $229, during the sale you can find it marked down to $160. This briefcase has two handles for convenient carrying and a leather strap that adds a luxurious touch. It even has a water bottle holder and several pockets for small storage. Best of all, it’s available in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2’s Flash Sale below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for even more deals today.

Another standout item from the Timbuk2 Flash Sale is the Copilot Luggage Roller. Whether you’re leaving for a weekend getaway or a week stay, this luggage can hold all of your essentials. It also has a padded and zippered 13-inch MacBook pocket on the front. Even better, it’s currently on sale for $146 and originally was priced at $209. With over 240 reviews, the luggage is rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, the Parker Commuter Backpack is another standout and is great for everyday occasions or travel. This backpack is stylish, functional and has padded shoulder straps for comfort. It’s available in two versatile color options and can easily tote your 15-inch MacBook. Originally the backpack was priced at $219, during the sale you can find it for $153. Find the rest of our top picks from this sale below.

Our top picks from Timbuk2’s Flash Sale include:

