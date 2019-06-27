Snag a year of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan + $25 gift card at $120

B&H is offering a 1-year subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 20GB of Cloud Storage & a $25 B&H Gift Card for $119.88 shipped. Though you can still get the Creative Cloud Photography Plan for $119 at Amazon, it’s bound to go up in price soon as Adobe is rumored to be doubling the price from $10/month to $20/month. This is a match for our last mention and the best available, giving you a total current value of $145 with the bundle. I love Photoshop and Lightroom, as I use the programs nearly every day. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up The Enthusiast’s Guide to Lightroom for $10 on Kindle or $17 in paperback. This gives you 55 photographic principals that you need to know and will be a great learning resource for you. As someone who’s been doing photography on-and-off for many years, you can never have too much inspiration.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan features:

  • Subscription to Photoshop & Lightroom CC
  • Tools to Organize, Edit, Enhance & Share
  • Constant and Automatic Feature Updates
  • Up-to-Date Camera Support
  • Extensive Library of How-To Videos
  • Cloud-Based Storage for Multiple Devices
  • Sync to Photoshop Mix & Lightroom Mobile
  • For Mac and Windows Operating Systems

