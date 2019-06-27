Switch digital games from $2.50: Bridge Constructor Portal, Brothers, more

Nintendo is back at it again with digital Switch game deals via the eShop. This time around we are looking at a solid collection of indie titles including Bridge Constructor Portal, Nidhogg 2, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Mini Metro and more starting from $2.50. You’ll find even more Switch game deals in this morning’s roundup and all of our top picks from today’s eShop sale down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Amazon’s Nintendo Switch Playstand is down to just $9 Prime shipped and HORI’s Nintendo Switch Mario Alumi Case is at a new low. And in case you missed it yesterday, SEGA is quietly releasing a new game that is almost certainly a spiritual successor to the beloved SNES classic, ActRaiser.

Bridge Constructor Portal:

Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal™ and Bridge Constructor games. As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles.

