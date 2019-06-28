Amazon pushing shared Prime memberships ahead of Prime Day 2019

- Jun. 28th 2019 10:26 am ET

0

Prime Day 2019 is just around the corner and we’ve already seen a handful of Amazon’s competitors roll out their own competing Black Friday in July events. We’ve told you how to prepare and what you can expect on July 15th. In an intriguing twist, Amazon is fighting back again — as Target and others tote the notion of no membership-required deals — by encouraging Prime members to share their accounts with family…and even friends. As you surely know, come Prime Day 2019, the best deals will be reserved for members of Amazon’s expedited delivery service. Those wanting to share Prime memberships with family members will need to do a little more work prior to the big day. Instructions and more details can be found below.

Share Amazon Prime: How and why

Amazon has typically allowed shared Prime memberships over the years, with the idea that it is done within one household. I think we all know that this assumption has been skirted in various ways. Officially, Amazon lets two adults share digital content and Prime benefits at once. Teens and even children can add these benefits to their own accounts with parental control along the way. Amazon sees adults as anyone over 18, so you can tell your kids that those Prime benefits may go away after high school.

If you want to share Prime memberships between family, or even friends, you’ll need to hit up the Amazon Household page. From there you can easily add an adult, teen or child as your needs see fit. Anyone who is on a shared Prime account has access to the following perks along with Prime Day offers:

  • Free Prime Delivery benefits
  • Streaming access to Prime Video
  • Free books with Prime Reading
  • Earn 2% rewards on Prime Reload
  • Amazon Photos and album sharing
  • Free books with Amazon First Reads
  • Unlimited listening on Audible Channels
  • Early access to Amazon Lightning Deals

how to share prime memberships

Pushing shared memberships for July sales

It’s an old trick from Amazon’s biggest competitors, “What kind of sale requires a membership?” Target, eBay, Best Buy, Walmart and others will all roll out this phrase in the coming weeks as we lead up to Prime Day. Each of which will note that while Amazon is offering plenty of deals on Prime Day, the required $119 annual fee offsets those savings pretty quickly.

Amazon encourages shared Prime memberships to elevate those concerns and bring more shoppers into the fold on the big day. Will it work? I’m sure it will. Other retailers are working hard to make a dent in Prime Day 2019, but Amazon holds the upper-hand in a number of ways.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
News

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp