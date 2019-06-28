Prime members can take advantage of up to 20% off Amazon’s Rivet furniture

As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 20% off select pieces from its Rivet line of home furnishings. Note that prices are as marked and for Prime members only. Of course, free shipping applies on all purchases. Notable is the Meeks Round Storage Basket End Table in Cream or Teal for $79.20. Currently $99, it had been fetching as much as $120 before this drop to the best price we’ve tracked this year. Place it near a doorway for keys and mail, or next to a sofa or chair so it can hold books and magazines. It would even serve as a great storage solution/nightstand for the bedroom. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.

By the way, if you’re unfamiliar with Amazon’s Rivet line of furniture, you can acquaint yourself with it and other labels here in this guide.

More top picks from this sale:

Rivet Meeks Round Storage Basket End Table:

This clever piece is an all-in-one side table and a great place for guests to park keys and phones. Wood top and narrow legs provide a modern feel, while the cloth basket is handy for storage.

