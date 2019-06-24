As one of its early Prime Day savings, Amazon takes 20% off a selection of its private label groceries. Discount is reflected at checkout and is for Prime members only. Even better, it stacks with any ongoing Subscribe & Save offers for an additional 5% off. Free shipping applies on all orders. Notable here is the 100-count Solimo Dark Roast Coffee Pods for $21.74 after all applicable discounts. Regularly as much as $34, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for this flavor. This dark roast contains a blend of coffees from Latin America, Africa, and Indonesia. Over 4,000 shoppers have come together to rate it 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more from this Amazon early Prime Day savings event.

Do you often crave savory snacks? The Wickedly Prime Roasted & Salted Plantain Chips 12-ounce Bag 4-pack is $12.44 after all applicable discounts. Normally close to $17, this is the lowest we’ve tracked since around Black Friday last year. Amazon describes it as “more of a delicate, crunchy potato chip.” It’s likely healthier, too. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 700 customers.

You can shop the rest of Amazon’s early Prime Day grocery savings right here. Within you’ll find healthy snacks, olive oil, drink mixes, and plenty of coffee.

Meanwhile, if you’re unfamiliar with Amazon’s private grocery labels, take a look at our guides to Solimo and other brands including Wickedly Prime, AmazonFresh, and more.

Also, if you’re seeking more news on Prime Day in general, we’ve made five wild predictions for what you can expect this year.

By the way, be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for subsequent orders at standard rates.

Solimo Dark Roast Coffee Pods:

Blend of select coffees from Latin America, Africa and Indonesia

Full-bodied coffee with a hearty punch but mild acidity for a smooth finish

100% Arabica coffee

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

