Square Enix’s Adventures of Mana for iOS now 50% off via the App Store at $7

After seeing brand new Mana Collection drop during E3 2019, not to mention the upcoming Square Enix streaming service, we have a great deal on Adventures of Mana for iOS. Regularly $14, you can now download this one to your iOS library for $6.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. This remake features classic action RPG combat, loads of spells and more on your adventure to uncover the mysteries of the Mana Tree. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 gamers all-time. More details below.

In one of the busiest iOS price drop weeks of the year so far, the deals keep coming. Along with the entire Kingdom Rush series and The Room titles, we also saw FTL drop to $3 alongside big time deals on Brave Guardians TD, KORG Gadget 2, Civilization Revolution 2, XCOM: Enemy Within and more.

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

Adventures of Mana:

Our unlikely hero is one of countless gladiators indentured to the Duchy of Glaive. Each day, he and his ill-fated companions are dragged from their cells and bade to fight exotic beasts for the amusement of the Dark Lord. If victorious, they are thrown back into the dungeons with just enough bread to tide them over until their next match. But a body can only take so much, and it is never long before the weary captives succumb to their cruel fates.

