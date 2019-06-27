Sci-fi strategy combat at its finest, XCOM Enemy Within for iOS: $2 (Reg. $5)

2K’s sci-fi strategy game XCOM: Enemy Within is now on sale for $1.99 on the App Store. The regularly $5 game is now matching the iOS all-time low. Originally released as a standalone expansion to the AAA console title XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the iOS version of Enemy Within is a complete experience with no IAPs. It features all “new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions” and a multiplayer mode. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

However, if you’re looking to dig in on console instead, check out XCOM 2 on PS4 and Xbox One starting at under $9 Prime shipped. And you’ll find even more iOS price drops in this morning’s roundup. But the mobile price drops have been coming fast and hard this week including The Room, Kingdom Rush games, Adventures of Mana, FTL and many more.

XCOM: Enemy Within:

XCOM: Enemy Within is a standalone expansion to the 2012 strategy game of the year XCOM: Enemy Unknown and it’s now available on iOS devices! Enemy Within features the core gameplay of Enemy Unknown plus more exciting content. Check out the new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions, and multiplayer mode for the fresh new strategy gaming experience!

