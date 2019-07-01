Early Prime Day discounts extend to Fire TV Recast, now $100 off

Amazon offers Prime members its Fire TV Recast OTA DVR 500GB for $129.99 shipped. The larger 1TB model is on sale for $179.99. That’s $100 off and a new Amazon all-time low. Fire TV Recast offers a unique take on cord-cutting and DVR storage, mixing in well with its existing lineup of Fire TV streaming media players. Users can store some 150 hours of HD content while leveraging Alexa to control various features. Features up to four tuners for capturing multiple feeds at the same time. Hit up our our announcement coverage for additional details. Rated 4/5 stars by over 1,600 Amazon customers.

Save further and consider going with SiliconDust’s HDHomeRun at $80. You’ll get many of the same DVR functionalities for OTA setups, but you’ll miss out on the Alexa integration and internal stoarge. You can learn more here.

Fire TV Recast features:

Record on-air television with this Fire TV Recast DVR. It has two tuners, so you can record two shows at once, store them on the hard drive drive and watch on Fire TV, Echo Show or other compatible mobile devices. Enjoy local news, live sports and late-night shows with this Fire TV Recast DVR.

