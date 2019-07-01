Add RGB bias lighting to your home theater for just $10 Prime shipped

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGB LED TV Backlighting for $10.19 Prime shipped when the code MQQ8KVYR is used at checkout. Normally closer to $20, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This RGB LED strip plugs into your TV’s USB port for power, negating another cable running to a wall outlet in your entertainment center. Plus, with the remote, you can choose just about any color imaginable to backlight your TV. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make setup simple with this four-pack of L-shaped connectors for $7 Prime shipped. Making turns with LED strips isn’t easy, trust me, and this will make your life much simpler when it comes time to install the lights behind your TV.

Minger RGB LED Strip features:

Easy Operation by APP & Controller: Easily dim and switch the light with smart phone App control, even you are several meters away from the light; With on-line controller, you can also simply to turn on/off by press the button. Dimmable Colors and Brightness: There are more than 16 million of colors selection on the APP, and you can adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%, building your own home theater.

