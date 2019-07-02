Everybody needs this 500A/10000mAh portable battery + jump starter for $30

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 500A/10000mAh Portable Battery and Jump Starter for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code MT5MNWIV at checkout. This is down $20 from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’ve been stranded by a dead car battery or not, keeping a portable jump starter with you at all times is a great idea. Plus, if you don’t use it to jump start your car, then it’ll power your iPhone or iPad through one of its two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the jump starting feature and get 10000mAh RAVPower Portable Battery for $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though this won’t help you start your car if the battery dies, it’ll make sure your iPhone or iPad never die, and that’s always a plus.

GOOLOO 500A Portable Jump Starter features:

Super Safe– Equipped with 8 protections for safer use.

Powerful jump starter with 500A peak current for 12V car battery

10,000mAh Power Pack with Quick Charge – Equipped with QC3.0 In & Out, this battery jump starter can fully charge your cellphones, tablets, and other devices at lightning speed

Bright LED Flashlight: It is built-in LED flashlight with SOS and Strobe functions for emergencies

Compact to store in glove box

Easy to Use

