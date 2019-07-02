LEGO X-Wing Starfighter falls to all-time low at $50 ($30 off), more from $11

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter for $49.99 shipped. Also available at at Walmart. Typically selling for $80, that’s good for a 38% discount, is $14 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Stacking up to 730 pieces, this kit assembles the Rebellion’s iconic X-Wing Starfighter complete with Luke Skywalker and Biggs Darklighter minifigures, as well as two Astromech droids. It features retractable landing gear and an opening minifigure cockpit. Plus, a built-in mechanism lets you lock the S-foils into attack position. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $11.

Over at Walmart, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the Technic Forest Machine at $100.99 shipped. Down from its usual $150 price drop, today’s discount is the lowest we’ve seen it. This 1,003-piece set measures over 13-inches wide and stands seven inches tall. It can be reassembled into a Log Loader build.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing the LEGO Star Wars Sandcrawler, which is down to its best price in 2019 at $112 (20% off), plus more.

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter features:

Lead the Rebel attack with the LEGO Star Wars 75218 X-Wing Star fighter. This detailed 6212799 has retractable landing gear, an opening mini figure cockpit with a fire extinguisher behind the seat, stud shooters on the side and wing-mounted spring-loaded shooters, space for R2-D2, and a new-for-august-2018 lever function to transition the wings between cruise and attack modes. What’s more, this great 6212799 also comes with extra stickers and tiles to transform it from Luke Skywalker’s red five into biggs dark lighter’s red three X-Wing… so of course Luke and biggs LEGO mini figures and their astromech droids are included!

