Sidecar is coming to macOS, turn your iPad into a second Mac display for $20

Suptek (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Tablet Desk Mount for $19.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is down nearly 40% from its going rate to match our last mention and is the best currently available. If you’ve ever wanted to mount your tablet on your desk (or maybe in the bathroom), this is perfect. It holds up to a 2.2-pound tablet and articulates to be in any position that you need. With macOS gaining Sidecar this fall, you’ll be able to easily turn your iPad into a second display with this mount. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This phone/tablet stand is just $6.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is great for holding your phone or tablet on a desk, it just won’t keep it stable in the air or when you’re trying to type, so be sure you’d be ok with that before buying.

Suptek Aluminum Tablet Desk Mount features:

Universal Desk Mount – ideal for most smartphones and tablets

All direction – 360° rotation holding bracket with 180° swivel arms to meet any viewing angle

Stable & durable – premium aluminum foldable frame for durability and easy portability, non-slip silicon bracket for firm grip

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!