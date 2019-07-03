SanDisk’s ultra slim 256GB Flash Drive hits Amazon all-time low at $32

- Jul. 3rd 2019 3:22 pm ET

$32
0

Amazon offers the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $31.99 shipped. That’s up to 20% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This slim flash drive offers a massive 256GB of storage and transfer speeds up to 130MB/s. With its small footprint, this is an easy way to add big storage to your Mac without bringing along too much bulk. Add it to the back of your iMac as an easy Time Machine solution. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save nearly 50% when you drop the storage down to 128GB. This is still a solid capacity for transferring content back and forth between machines, or simply adding storage to your Mac.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive features:

  • A compact, plug-and-stay, high-speed USB 3.1 flash drive that’s ideal for adding more storage to laptops, game consoles, in-car audio and more
  • Simple, fast way to add up to 256GB of storage to your device
  • Read speeds up to 130MB/s1. Drive comes with a RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software
  • Write up to 15X faster than standard USB 2.0 drives1. Operating Temperature: 0 C to 35 C

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$32

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

SanDisk

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp