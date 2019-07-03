SanDisk’s ultra slim 256GB Flash Drive hits Amazon all-time low at $32

Amazon offers the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $31.99 shipped. That’s up to 20% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This slim flash drive offers a massive 256GB of storage and transfer speeds up to 130MB/s. With its small footprint, this is an easy way to add big storage to your Mac without bringing along too much bulk. Add it to the back of your iMac as an easy Time Machine solution. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save nearly 50% when you drop the storage down to 128GB. This is still a solid capacity for transferring content back and forth between machines, or simply adding storage to your Mac.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive features:

A compact, plug-and-stay, high-speed USB 3.1 flash drive that’s ideal for adding more storage to laptops, game consoles, in-car audio and more

Simple, fast way to add up to 256GB of storage to your device

Read speeds up to 130MB/s1. Drive comes with a RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software

Write up to 15X faster than standard USB 2.0 drives1. Operating Temperature: 0 C to 35 C

