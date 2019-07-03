These Prime-exclusive deals will help get you grilling from $26, today only

Today only, as one of its Prime Deals of the Day, Tenergy (98% lifetime positive) via Amazon offers Prime members its Redigrill Smoke-Less Infrared Indoor Grill for $119.99 shipped. Regularly around $180, we last saw it for $135 back in March. Today’s price is the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Don’t let the weather dictate where and when you can barbecue. The Redigrill purportedly creates 80% less smoke than most other indoor grills. And since it’s an electric grill, you don’t have to fuss with gas or charcoal. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More deals below.

Of course, you want to make sure your food is properly cooked. Another Prime-exclusive deal available today is the Tenergy Solis Digital Meat Thermometer at $25.99 shipped. Regularly $36, this is another Amazon all-time low that we tracked. It comes with two probes and features a large LCD display. Even better, you can use the companion smartphone app to help get your meat, chicken, and fish to the perfect temperature. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Keep your grill clean with the OXO Good Grips Electric Grill Brush for $10. It can also be used on panini presses and waffle makers.

Tenergy Redigrill Smoke-Less Infraded Indoor Grill:

SMOKE-LESS TECHNOLOGY – Tenergy’s indoor infrared grill creates 80% less smoke than other indoor electrical grills. The infrared heat is only directed at the grill rack’s surface and the cooling tray catches grease and oils before they get the chance to become smoke.

ADVANCED INFRARED HEATING TECHNOLOGY – Our electric barbecue grill evenly cooks meats, fish, poultry and vegetables using advanced infrared heating technology. With the unique infrared heating technology, heat is evenly spread on the grill top. Food is guaranteed to cook evenly, no cold zones or weak spots.

EASY TO USE AND CLEAN – Two-piece setup home grill takes less than a minute to start grilling. Just put the grill rack on top, slide in the drip tray, and plug in the power and the grill is ready. Clean up is just as simple and stress free thanks to the non-stick grill and dishwasher safe parts.

