Google Chromecast Ultra lets you fling 4K for $46 (Reg. $69), more from $28

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast Ultra for $45.90 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $23 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats our last mention by $8. Chromecast Ultra is Google’s top-of-the-line streamer. It is 4K-ready and prominently touted as one of the best ways to play Google Stadia when it debuts later this year. Unlike Apple’s AirPlay protocol, when users fling content to Chromecast it actually receives a URL which it streams directly with no middleman required, leading to less buffering and more reliable playback. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We also spotted that BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast (2018) for $28 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. That’s 20% off what you’d typically spend at Amazon and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. This Chromecast streams content in Full HD, making it a great solution for any 1080p TV that you have around the house. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the wall adapter with Mission’s $15 USB Power Cable. It plugs directly into a TV’s USB port and powers all versions of Google Chromecast. This is an inexpensive way to declutter your entertainment center and free up a wall outlet.

Google Chromecast Ultra features:

All together now: Shows, movies, live TV, YouTube, and photos. All streaming on your 4K TV. From all your family’s devices

Everything you love about Chromecast and more. By using your phone, it’s easy to play, pause, control the volume, and more from anywhere in your home. Supported operating systems- Android 4.2 and higher, Mac OS X 10.9 and higher, iOS 9.1 and higher, Windows 7 and higher

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!