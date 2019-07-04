Make yard work easier with WORX’s collapsible leaf bin for $13.50 (Reg. $20)

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its Landscaping 26-gallon Collapsible Yard Waste Bag/Leaf Bin for $13.59 shipped. This is over 30% off the going rate and is the best available, and matching our last mention. If you plan to mow the lawn or clean up leaves this fall, you’ll thank yourself for buying this bag. With a 26-gallon capacity, you’ll enjoy the ability to hold all of your yard waste in one place. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

The WORX waste bin is a great way to keep your landscaping debris contained, but Hefty Strong Lawn & Leaf Large Garbage Bags for $11.50 Prime shipped are an essential cleanup tool. As a #1 best-seller, these bags will make your yard work easier as when the bag gets full, you just tie it up and insert a new one.

WORX 26-Gallon Collapsible Yard Waste Bag features:

The Worx WA0030 26 Gal. collapsible spring bag is ideal for collecting garden debris. Its substantial yet lightweight design makes it easy to collect and dump or bag debris without yard bags ripping or toting heavy trash cans. The spring bag collapses down to 3 in. for easy reusable storage. It is a handy companion for other Worx products such as collecting mulched leaves from the Worx WG430 Leaf Mulcher or blower/vacs.

