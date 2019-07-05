Amazon’s Gold Box offers Puracy natural body products from $13 Prime shipped

- Jul. 5th 2019 8:46 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Puracy (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon is offering up to 33% off its natural body wash products. Even better, these items qualify for Subscribe & Save, which takes an additional 5% off. Free shipping applies with Prime or in orders over $25. A standout from this sale is the 2-pack of 16-ounce Citrus and Sea Salt Sulfate-Free Bath and Shower Gel for $13.29 after all applicable discounts. Regularly $21, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This body wash is all natural and coconut-based. It also was created by doctors and was made to promote hydration while removing impurities. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 4,600 reviews.

Another product that you should try is the 2-Pack of 16-ounce Natural Tear Free Baby Shampoo & Body Wash. Regularly priced at $21, during the sale you can find it for $13.29 after all applicable discounts. This gentle body wash has no irritants, allergens or harsh chemicals. The scent is also a subtle blend of pink grapefruit essential oils and natural botanical extracts.

Shop the rest of the sale here, which also features refills for the above products at $19. Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for future deliveries at standard rates.

Puracy Citrus & Sea Salt Shower Gel features:

  • SUPERIOR RESULTS: Coconut-based cleansers create rich, luxurious foam; clinical-grade moisturizers hydrate; sea salt purifies and balances; 100% clean rinsing;
  • CREATED BY DOCTORS: Developed for daily use by men and women, with all skin types, by our team of Ph.D. chemists; Removes impurities, enhances hydration, and washes away completely, leaving your skin crisp, soft, and clean
  • NO HARSH CHEMICALS: No cocomidopropyl betaine, sulfates (SLS, SLES, SCS), formaldehyde, salicylates, parabens, phosphates, MEA, DEA, TEA, petroleum-based ingredients, animal by-products, perfumes, dyes or caustics
  • 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Plant-derived, non-toxic, hypoallergenic, vegan, gluten-free, biodegradable; Certified Cruelty-Free by PETA & Leaping Bunny – Never Tested on Animals; Made in the USA!

