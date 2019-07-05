Banana Republic Factory offers its summer clearance from just $7: shorts, more

Save big during Banana Republic Factory’s Clearance Event with an extra 50% off sale styles. Use promo code CLEARANCE at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The 10-Inch Aiden Slim Fit Shorts are a great choice for men and they’re on sale for just $10. They feature a tortoise button closure and stretch-infused material for added comfort. Pair these shorts with the Textured Dress Polo Shirt that’s also on sale for $15 and originally was priced at $45. This outfit is great for casual events and everyday wear. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Techmotion Slim Medium Wash Jean $12 (Orig. $100)
- Textured Dress Polo $15 (Orig. $45)
- Standard-Fit Non-Iron Yarn-Dye Shirt $13 (Orig. $65)
- 10-Inch Aiden Slim-Fit Shorts $10 (Orig. $55)
- Standard-Fit Soft-Wash Seersucker Shirt $13 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Terry Gather Cuff Top $7 (Orig. $40)
- Off-Shoulder Flounce Neck Shift Dress $14 (Orig. $90)
- Eyelet Hem Top $17 (Orig. $50)
- Lace-Up Stripe Sweater $27 (Orig. $70)
- Ribbed Stitch Tunic V-Neck Sweater $15 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!