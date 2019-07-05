eShop Switch games from $6: Flame In The Flood, Valkyria Chronicles, many more

- Jul. 5th 2019 11:43 am ET

Nintendo is looking to round out the week with some solid digital game deals. Today’s eShop sale is highlighted by Switch games like Flame In The Flood, Yooka-Laylee, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Monster Hunter Generations and many more from $6 or less. We also have a solid deal on the Dark Souls Remaster for Switch in this morning’s roundup and you’ll find all of our top picks from the eShop down below.

Top Picks from the eShop Sale:

The eShop deals don’t stop there, we still have solid price drops available on Guacamelee! 2, Severed and many more right here. Here’s everything you need to know about the massive upcoming GameStop summer sale and then go grab HORI’s official Nintendo Switch Alumi Case at 25% off.

Flame In The Flood:

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition is a wilderness survival game in which a girl and her dog travel on foot and by raft down a procedurally-generated river.

Scrounge for resources, craft tools, remedy afflictions, evade the vicious wildlife and, most importantly, stay healthy in a dangerous wilderness. This Complete Edition includes various gameplay enhancements and a Director’s Commentary mode.

