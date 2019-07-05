HORI’s official Nintendo Switch Alumi Case gets 25% discount to low of $18.50

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch AlumiCase Metal Vault Case for $18.68 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find it available at Walmart. The Zelda style is also on sale for the same price. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer will save you over 25% and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Carrying an official seal of approval from Nintendo, this is a tough brushed metal case that has a sleek gunmetal finish. On the inside, you’ll find themed padding to keep your console safe as well as game card storage. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save even more and opt for the AmazonBasics Switch Carrying Case at $12.50 instead. You’ll lose out on the protective metal casing and stylish design. But it’s a more affordable option that’s certainly notable for more budget-conscious shoppers.

And don’t forget to check out the brand’s upcoming Hori Grip, which aims to bring comfort to portable Nintendo Switch gaming.

HORI Nintendo Switch Alumi Case features:

Ultra tough brushed metal case for ultimate protection and style

Slim & Sleek

Padded pocket for storage

High quality construction

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

