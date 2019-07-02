Nintendo eShop deals from $2: Guacamelee! 2, Severed, R.B.I. Baseball 19, more

While we still have some notable eShop deals live from last week, Nintendo is back again today with even more discounted Switch games. Headlined by some solid DrinkBox Studios titles like the Guacamelee! series and Severed, today’s deals are starting from just $2. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and all of our top picks from the eShop sale down below.

Top Picks from the eShop Sale:

We also still have Nintendo Switch Consoles with Gray Joy-Con at just $255 shipped (Reg. $300). Here is the new Hot Wheels and Nintendo Mario Kart set, new Mario Maker 2 secrets and everything we know about the Nintendo Switch Mini.

Guacamelee! 2:

Luchador Juan Aguacate is out of retirement for a stunning new Metroidvania-style adventure. Explore a huge, hand-crafted world inspired by Mexican culture and folklore, filled with sassy new villains and weirdos (and a few old friends!). Learn bone-crunching wrestling moves to fend off skeletal hordes and overcome skillful platforming challenges… and who said anything about a Chicken Illuminati? Certainly not us!

