Every emergency kit needs this NOAA weather radio + crank charger for $37.50

Amazon is offering the Eton American Red Cross Emergency NOAA Weather Radio and Portable Crank Phone Charger for $37.63 shipped. This is down from its regular rate of $50 and is just a few bucks above its all-time low of $35. With severe weather kicking up, this is a must-have part of any emergency kit. Not only does it function as an NOAA weather radio, but also a phone charger through its built-in crank. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and opt for the American Red Cross Clipray Crank-Powered Flashlight and Smartphone Charger for $21 Prime shipped. You’re losing the NOAA weather radio here, but it’ll still be great to light the way and charge your phone through crank power.

American Red Cross FRX3+ features:

This is the emergency radio with a large, ergonomic hand crank that requires little effort to generate power

Its superior audio quality provides clear, crisp sound that allows you to hear every word of an NOAA Weather Band

Its superior battery provides 8.7X longer playback time than lesser models

Additional superior features include an integrated LED flashlight, USB port for charging smartphones, mini-USB cable, and a built-in solar panel for supplemental power.

