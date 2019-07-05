Every emergency kit needs this NOAA weather radio + crank charger for $37.50

Amazon is offering the Eton American Red Cross Emergency NOAA Weather Radio and Portable Crank Phone Charger for $37.63 shipped. This is down from its regular rate of $50 and is just a few bucks above its all-time low of $35. With severe weather kicking up, this is a must-have part of any emergency kit. Not only does it function as an NOAA weather radio, but also a phone charger through its built-in crank. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Save some cash and opt for the American Red Cross Clipray Crank-Powered Flashlight and Smartphone Charger for $21 Prime shipped. You’re losing the NOAA weather radio here, but it’ll still be great to light the way and charge your phone through crank power.
American Red Cross FRX3+ features:
- This is the emergency radio with a large, ergonomic hand crank that requires little effort to generate power
- Its superior audio quality provides clear, crisp sound that allows you to hear every word of an NOAA Weather Band
- Its superior battery provides 8.7X longer playback time than lesser models
- Additional superior features include an integrated LED flashlight, USB port for charging smartphones, mini-USB cable, and a built-in solar panel for supplemental power.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!