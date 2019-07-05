Amazon Gold Box includes top-rated women’s workout clothes from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Miusey via Amazon offers a number of its women’s clothing from $10.39 Prime shipped. You can save upwards of 30% off the regular going rate on most listings. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Miusey Sleeveless Racerback Workout Tank Top from $15.99 in various colors. It typically sells for $25. With warm weather upon us, it’s time to refresh the workout wardrobe with some fresh gear. This option is made from cotton, polyester, and spandex, so it “keeps you dry throughout your workout.” The banded bottom is designed it to everything in place during those long workout sessions. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Miusey Workout Tops feature:

Fabric: 60% Cotton 35% Polyster 5% Spandex.Bule-3: 95% Cotton 5% Spandex. The material is soft, lightweight and breathable; it keeps you dry throughout your workout.

Racerback/ Sleeveless/ Breathable and durable/ Banded bottom/ Elastic/ Workout tank top

Banded bottom and pleated front design can hide any extra belly.

The top is a blouson style so expected it to be a more relaxed fit.

Tank tops have great sweat wicking properties so you don’t end up with any sweat patches.

