Smartphone Accessories: Nomad Rugged MFi Lightning Cable $16 (36% off), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nomad Apple MFi 4.9-foot Lightning Cable for $15.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having originally sold for $30, which it still fetches direct from Nomad, we’ve more recently seen it sell around $25 or so. Today’s offer is good for a 36% discount and is right around the best we’ve seen. Comprised of a durable 500D Nylon woven in a ballistic weave pattern, Nomad’s Lightning cable is a capable option for keeping up with you while on-the-go; plus the cable is backed by a five-year guarantee. Its nearly five-foot length helps un-tether you from an outlet and a liquid silicone rubber cable tie keeps it nice and tidy while in your bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 510 customers.

Want to bring a power bank into the mix? Right now for $20, you can grab Nomad’s rugged Lightning cable with a 2,800mAh battery (Orig. $50).

