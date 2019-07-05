Take your Sonos PLAY:3 to new heights with Monoprice’s $6 shipped stand

Monoprice is offering its Sonos PLAY:3 Floor Stand for $5.99 shipped. For comparison, similar stands are over $50 at Amazon and Monoprice’s list price is $20. If you’re using a Sonos PLAY:3 to enjoy tunes with family and friends, this is a must. It gets your speaker off the counter and lets you place it where you need it most. Monoprice is well-rated at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

Monoprice Sonos PLAY:3 Floor Stand features:

Speaker floor mount works with the SONOS® PLAY:3® wireless speakers. Just change the provided speaker brackets to suit your speaker type and desired installation orientation.

Put your SONOS speakers at a better listening position without needing to mount on a wall.

Oversized steel base forms a solid construction to ensure safety and stability in use. Includes rubber feet for tile and hardwood floor use.

Includes two speaker brackets for horizontal (landscape) orientation or in vertical (portrait) orientation.

This SONOS speaker stand features large cable routing holes at the rear making it easier to hide the speaker’s power cable.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!