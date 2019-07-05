Vornado’s desktop Pivot Air Circulator Fan hits the Amazon low: $14 (30% off)

- Jul. 5th 2019 1:00 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator Fan in Copper or Storm Gray for $13.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is 30% off the regular $20 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It goes for $20 at Home Depot as well. Features include 3 speed settings, pivoting axis “to control airflow direction”, 6-foot power cord and a 3-year warranty. It has a compact design (5.1 x 5.7 x 6-inches) so it will sit up on your nightstand or desk with ease. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At just $14, there aren’t very many comparable brand name fans out there at this price. The slightly larger Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan also fetches $14 Prime shipped, but you could save slightly more with the Holmes Convertible Desk & Clip Fan at $13 Prime shipped. It’s roughly about the same size as today’s featured deal and has a detachable base so you can clip it just about anywhere.

Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator Fan:

  • Utilizes Vornado’s signature Vortex Action air circulation
  • 3 speed settings and pivoting axis to control airflow direction
  • Compact size makes it perfect for desk or nightstand use
  • 6-foot power cord provides added convenience
  • Backed by a 3-year satisfaction guarantee
  • Built to meet U.S. voltage requirements. Certified, safety-tested, and warrantied for use only in the U.S.

Office Supplies Vornado

