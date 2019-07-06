Elegantly charge an iPhone with Twelve South PowerPic: $50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South PowerPic for $49.99 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $2. I use a wireless charger every day. It offers an elegant and hassle-free way to top off my iPhone that eliminates the need to plug in a cable. Not only does PowerPic do that, it also serves as a picture frame so when you remove your phone from a desk, nightstand, or coffee table, it won’t look cluttered with tech gear. Support for 10 watt fast charging ensures that your iPhone will charge as quickly as possible. Rated 4/5 stars. ICYMI, we unraveled several other Twelve South iPhone accessory deals yesterday, swing by and see if any of the offers catch your eye.

If you’d prefer to have a more traditional wireless charging experience, opt for RAVPower’s offering at $15. This circular charging puck is available in black or white and is capable of charging a devices at up to 10 watt speeds.

Twelve South PowerPic features:

Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use

Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.

