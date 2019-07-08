Amazon’s Gold Box boosts your workouts with up to 50% off in-house apparel

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off women’s activewear from its in-house brands for Prime members only. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Amazon Essentials Women’s Performance Mid-Rise Full-Length Active Leggings for $14.04 Prime shipped. . Regularly priced at $18, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These leggings are available in six versatile color options and their moisture-wicking fabric promotes comfort. They also feature a reflective logo to add visibility in low light. Rated 4.3/5 stars with 175 reviews. More below.

Joggers are very popular right now. A standout from this sale is the women’s Starter Lace-up Jogger Sweatpants for $19.59, which is down from their original rate of $28. These joggers also are available in four color options and feature a drawstring waist for comfort.

Finally, the Core 10 Colorblock Leggings look very similar to the popular Outdoor Voices styles. However, the Core 10 option is currently marked down to $19.50 and the Outdoor Voices leggings are priced at $85. They feature a high-waist band for a flattering effect. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon Essentials Performance Leggings feature:

An Amazon Brand – Train in confidence with this 27″ inseam workout legging featuring 4-way stretch fabric, a flattering wide waistband, flatlock-stitching, and a gusset for a distraction-free fit

Stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric helps keep you cool

Reflective logo on the back for added visibility

