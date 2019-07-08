Amazon’s Gold Box boosts your workouts with up to 50% off in-house apparel

- Jul. 8th 2019 8:46 am ET

50% off
0

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off women’s activewear from its in-house brands for Prime members only. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Amazon Essentials Women’s Performance Mid-Rise Full-Length Active Leggings for $14.04 Prime shipped. . Regularly priced at $18, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These leggings are available in six versatile color options and their moisture-wicking fabric promotes comfort. They also feature a reflective logo to add visibility in low light. Rated 4.3/5 stars with 175 reviews. More below.

Joggers are very popular right now. A standout from this sale is the women’s Starter Lace-up Jogger Sweatpants for $19.59, which is down from their original rate of $28. These joggers also are available in four color options and feature a drawstring waist for comfort.

Finally, the Core 10 Colorblock Leggings look very similar to the popular Outdoor Voices styles. However, the Core 10 option is currently marked down to $19.50 and the Outdoor Voices leggings are priced at $85. They feature a high-waist band for a flattering effect. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon Essentials Performance Leggings feature:

  • An Amazon Brand – Train in confidence with this 27″ inseam workout legging featuring 4-way stretch fabric, a flattering wide waistband, flatlock-stitching, and a gusset for a distraction-free fit
  • Stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric helps keep you cool
  • Reflective logo on the back for added visibility

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

50% off

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author