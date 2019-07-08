Score a rare discount on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve at $27.50

Target is currently offering the Apple Leather Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro in black for $27.29 with free shipping for REDCard holders or on orders over $35. Normally selling for $129 direct from Apple, you’ll find it discounted to $91 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. That saves you 70%, is $53 less than our previous mention and is one of the best prices to date. Apple’s leather sleeve is the perfect option for keeping your iPad protected while out and about. It’s made of top-quality leather and is lined with a soft microfiber interior. Plus, it features a dedicated pouch to keep your Apple Pencil within reach as well. Learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Ditch the official Apple seal of approve and save even more by bringing home this top-rated option at Amazon. For $19, you’ll be able to wrap your iPad Pro in both felt and leather. One major trade-off is the lack of an Apple Pencil slot. Though for 30% less, this is a notable option for budget-conscious shoppers.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro leather sleeve features:

The Leather Sleeve for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is made from top-quality leather. It protects your iPad Pro with a soft microfiber lining and stores your Apple Pencil so you always have it with you. A case as beautifully designed as iPad itself, the iPad Pro Leather Sleeve is made from top-quality leather. It protects your iPad with a soft microfiber lining and stores your Apple Pencil so you always have it with you.

