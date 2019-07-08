Nike, Ralph Lauren, more swimwear from just $28 during Dillard’s Swim Sale

Dillard’s is having a Swim Clearance Event with up to 40% off top brand styles including Nike, Ralph Lauren, Hurley, Kate Spade and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping to your local store for pickup on orders of $50 or more. Make a splash with the Nike Split Stretch Swim Trunks that are on sale for $35 and originally were priced at $58. These swim trunks are infused with stretch for comfort and they’re available in several color options. They also feature mesh pockets and quick-drying material. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Ralph Lauren Traveler Swim Trunks $36 (Orig. $60)
- Southern Tide Solid 6-Inch Trunks $48 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Split Stretch Swim Trunks $35 (Orig. $58)
- Nike Rift Vital Swimwear $35 (Orig. $58)
- Hurley Phantom Southside Trunks $28 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- La Blanca Island Goddess Swimsuit $81 (Orig. $135)
- Nike Lineup Crossback Midkini Top $39 (Orig. $65)
- Jessica Simpson Liberty Scalloped Top $38 (Orig. $64)
- Kate Spade Scallop Wave Top $57 (Orig. $95)
- Jessica Simpson Gathered Off Shoulder Top $35 (Orig. $58)
- …and even more deals…
