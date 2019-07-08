Tell Alexa to clean with iRobot’s $200 Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum (Reg. $295)

Today only, Woot offers the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum for $199.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. Normally selling for around $295 these days at Amazon, that scores you a 32% savings, is $20 under our previous mention and comes within $6 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Notable features here include a three-stage cleaning system, 90-minute runtime and Auto-Adjust cleaning head. Plus, iRobot’s 671 isn’t just an exemplary autonomous cleaning option, but thanks to Alexa and smartphone control, is an effortless one as well. You’ll be able to command it to clean with simple voice commands and with a companion app. Rated 3.7/5 stars from 405 customers.

Ditch the Roomba branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $180 when you clip the on-page coupon. For $20 less, you’ll still be getting Alexa and smart home control, just without iRobot’s renowned cleaning system. Even without the iRobot seal, this is still a well-reviewed option, as over 4,100 customers left a 3.9/5 star rating.

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum features:

Connect to clean from anywhere with the Roomba 671 robot vacuum. The 3-Stage Cleaning System is specially engineered to loosen, lift, and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors. Just press Clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot Home App.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!