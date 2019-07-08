Kids’ clothes from Children’s Place, Carter’s, more up to 30% off with Prime

Today only, as one of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 30% off kids’ clothes from popular brands such as Carter’s, The Children’s Place, and more. Prices are as marked and for Prime members only. Free shipping applies on all orders. One notable deal is The Children’s Place Baby Girls’ Bootcut Jeans in China Blue for $6.99. Regularly $10, that’s the best price we’ve seen for this style from Amazon so far this year; it was a buck less during Black Friday 2018. For further comparison, it’s currently a dollar below what TCP charges for a similar pair. These are available in sizes from 12-18 months to 5T. This style has a snap closure and inner adjustable waist tabs. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale is the Soffe Big Boys’ Long Sleeve T-Shirt for $6.99. Regularly around $10, this is another Amazon low for 2019. Choose from a variety of colors on sale. This shirt is made of 100% cotton and would be perfect for when a chill starts to hit the air. Stock up and buy a pack of three shirts for $12.94, which is under $5 per shirt. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

You can shop the rest of today’s Prime Deal of the Day here, featuring pajamas, jeans, dresses, and much more from around $7.

The Children’s Place Baby Girls’ Bootcut Jeans:

73% Cotton, 25% Polyester, 2% Spandex

Imported

Machine Wash

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!