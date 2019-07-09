This PlayStation 4 cooling stand also charges your remotes and more for $10.50

- Jul. 9th 2019 6:03 pm ET

0

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its PlayStation 4 Vertical Cooling Stand with Remote Hub and Game Storage for $10.40 Prime shipped when the code SWILHU2G is used at checkout. This is down from its over $25 going rate and is the best available. This is a great way to clean up your gaming space. This stand will hold your PlayStation 4 while keeping it cool, plus it has room for two controllers and eight games. The controller portion of the dock even charges so you’ll never start the game with a dead remote. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you have a PlayStation 4 Pro, then this $8 Prime shipped stand would be a great option. Though it won’t cool your console, charge your controllers, or hold your games, it puts your PS4 Pro on display for all to see.

AMIR PlayStation 4 Stand features:

  • Including PS4 Console Vertical Stand + 2 Cooling Fans + 2 Controller Charging Docks + 14 Slot Game Disc Storage + 3 Additional HUB Ports + 8 Controller Cover Caps. However, the slot is specially designed for PS4
  • 2 built-in charging ports are designed for PS4 controller. They are both a stand and a charging station that offer a longer playtime to your controllers
  • Constructed with 14 slot Game disc storage area, you can easily store your game discs close to your PS4
  • Added with 3 HUB ports to charge other devices which may needed to play with the game

