Hanes cuts 50% off all T-shirts, polos, underwear, sweats, and more from $4

- Jul. 9th 2019 11:36 am ET

Hanes is offering 50% off tees, polos, ultimate men’s underwear, sweats and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, get a pair of FREE boxer briefs with a $25 purchase. Free shipping applies on orders of $60 or more. The men’s EcoSmart Fleece Jogger Sweatpants are currently marked down to just $10 and are very fashionable. For comparison, these joggers were originally priced at $20. Best of all, it features a tag-free waist band for added comfort. With over 50 reviews, the joggers are rated 4.2/5 stars. You can also find the Dearfoams Colorblocked Joggers for women at just $9. Find the rest of our top picks from Hanes below.

