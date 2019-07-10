Anker launches pre-Prime Day sale discounting new Qi chargers, iPad cases, more

Anker has launched its pre-Prime Day sale, discounting a few of its latest accessories. Some of these deals are exclusive to Prime members, and we’ve denoted those as required. That includes our lead deal, which is requires Prime to grab Anker’s latest PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Pad Charger for $45.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and you apply promo code ANKER2571. That brings it down from $60 and is the best price we’ve tracked since it was announced. This dual Qi wireless charger lets you power up two devices at one. Can charge iPhones at 7.5W or select Android devices at 10W. Anker’s lineup of Qi chargers have excellent ratings across the board.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Power up 2 devices simultaneously at their fastest possible wireless charging speed, with zero interference. With charging power that can be transmitted through phone cases, charging your family’s devices has never been so convenient. Experience one of the most convenient ways to charge—ever. Just set your device down and let the power flow. With advanced device-detection technology and a state-of-the-art internal safety system, the PowerWave series sets the benchmark for wireless charging.

