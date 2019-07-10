ASUS’ 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Curved Monitor hits $270 (Reg. $329+), more from $60

Jul. 10th 2019

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor (XG27VQ) for $269.95 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $59+ off the typical rate at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $49. With a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology baked in, this monitor is made with gamers in mind. Built-in RGB lighting aims to take experiences to the next level. Customers automatically receive a 3-year ASUS Rapid Replacement warranty, keeping any unexpected downtime to a minimum. Inputs include HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We also spotted the Sceptre 20-inch 75Hz Monitor for $59.99 shipped. That’s a savings of $10 off the typical rate there is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. At such a low price, this monitor provides a cost effective way to add screen real estate to any setup. Inputs include HDMI, DVI, and VGA. Rated 4/5 stars.

Elevate your new monitor with VIVO’s Mount for $32. It’s capable of holding displays ranging from 13 to 27-inches in size with weights up to 14.3 pounds. A full motion design means that you can rotate 360 degrees and swivel or tilt 90 degrees.

ASUS 1080p Curved Monitor features:

  • 27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) 1800R curved gaming monitor with ASUS Eye Care technology
  • 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology (48~144Hz) with Low Framerate Compensation (LFC) for immersive, smooth gaming with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI connectivity
  • Marathon ready with swivel, tilt and height adjustability (0~100 mm) and VESA mount so you can always find your ideal viewing position

