Make a splash with Hunter that’s offering up to 50% off boots and jackets

Hunter’s Summer Flash Sale offers up to 50% off select boots, jackets and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The Original Short Seaton Rain Boots for men are a classic and timeless option. Originally priced at $185, during the sale you can find it for $111. These boots will keep you dry no-matter the weather and its rigid outsole promotes traction. These boots look great with jeans or khakis and are available in two color options. A similar option for women is the Original Tour Short Rain Boots that are also on sale for $84. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Original Short Seaton Rain Boots $111 (Orig. $185)
- Original Shadow Print Chelsea Boots $98 (Orig. $140)
- Original Lightweight Waterproof Anorak $105 (Orig. $175)
- Balmoral Boots: Dark Olive $135 (Orig. $225)
- Original Canvas Moustache Messenger Bag $148 (Orig. $295)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Original Tall Rain Boots $105 (Orig. $150)
- Original Tour Short Rain Boots $84 (Orig. $140)
- Original Tour Short Rain Boots $84 (Orig. $140)
- Original Short Seaton Rain Boots $99 (Orig. $165)
- Original Chelsea Boots $81 (Orig. $135)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!