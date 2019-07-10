Make a splash with Hunter that’s offering up to 50% off boots and jackets

Hunter’s Summer Flash Sale offers up to 50% off select boots, jackets and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The Original Short Seaton Rain Boots for men are a classic and timeless option. Originally priced at $185, during the sale you can find it for $111. These boots will keep you dry no-matter the weather and its rigid outsole promotes traction. These boots look great with jeans or khakis and are available in two color options. A similar option for women is the Original Tour Short Rain Boots that are also on sale for $84. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

