Moosejaw’s Summer Sale cuts up to 40% off The North Face, Marmot, more

MooseJaw Summer Clearance Event offers up to 40% off The North face, Marmot, Arcteryx, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders over $49. For men, The North Face Gordon 1/4 Zip Pullover is a must-have at just $56. For comparison, it was originally priced at $90. This pullover will be a go-to in your wardrobe for year-round wear. It’s versatile to dress up or down and can also easily be layered. Better yet, it has a zippered chest pocket for additional storage. Find the rest of our top picks from Moosejaw below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!