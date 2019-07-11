For $34, this MFi portable battery charges your Apple Watch up to six times

- Jul. 11th 2019 2:18 pm ET

0

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Oittm 5000mAh MFi-certified Apple Watch Portable Charger for $34.29 shipped when the code 9NEQIKSQ is used at checkout. This is down from its near-$50 going rate for one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you travel often, this is a must-have accessory in any tech to-go bag. With a 5000mAh battery, you’ll be able to get up to six recharges of your Apple Watch through a single charge of the internal battery. Plus, the 2.4A USB-A output on the side gives you up to two charges of an iPhone, making this battery dual-purpose. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and just get a spare MFi-certified Charging Cable for $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. With three feet of reach, you’ll easily be able to plug in your Apple Watch at your bedside without any problem.

Oittm Apple Watch Portable Charger features:

  • Portable Dual-Charging: With a built-in Magnetic Charging Module to wireless recharge the Apple Watch, as well as USB out port for charging any Phones. Get rid of annoying Apple charger with a 3ft cable. Charges fast as original apple watch charging cable. Compatible with Apple Watch Series 3/2/1 all models
  • Powerful Battery and Fast Recharging: Ideal emergency power bank add 6 charges to Apple Watch or 2 charges to iPhone 7. Supports charging devices even it is being charged, keeps up with your busy lifestyle. Fully recharged in just 3 hours with a 2.4A adapter.
  • Super Compact and Lightweight: Handy-sized design perfect for long flights, road trips and travelling. Slim enough to slide effortlessly into any bag. The LED indicator displays battery levels and charge status. Do a quick power-check on the go.
  • Certified Safe Charging: Apple MFi Certified product ensures high quality performance and reliability. Multiple safety system provides protection against over-charge, over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit. Smart chip detects connected devices for faster charging.

