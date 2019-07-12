Prime members can get the Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Knife for $7 shipped

Woot is offering the Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife for $7.09 Prime shipped. For non-Prime members, the price is $10.59 plus a $6 delivery fee. This is down from its $17 going rate at Amazon and beats our last mention by around $4 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This knife features a lifetime warranty against defects in workmanship or quality issues, so if it ever breaks on you, Morakniv will replace it. Plus, the fixed 4.1-inch blade is the perfect accessory for any outdoor trip. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

This two-stage knife sharpener is a great thing to keep on you when on-the-go. It’s just $4 Prime shipped at Amazon and will make sure that your blade is always ready for anything.

Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Knife features:

Versatile fixed-blade outdoor knife with a 4.1-inch hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade is ideal for carving, food prep, and cutting tinder

High-quality Swedish steel is razor sharp and exceptionally tough; stainless steel blade stays sharp longer than carbon steel, and is less prone to rust

Patterned, high-friction grip sits comfortably in the hand, for greater control, safety, and performance, especially in wet and cold conditions

Blade length: 4.1 inches (104 mm), blade thickness: 0.1 inch (2.5 mm), overall length: 8.6 inches (218 mm), weight w/ sheath: 4.1 oz. (116 g)

Includes a color-matching plastic sheath with belt clip; manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty; made in Sweden

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!