At $40, it’s time to nab a pair of TaoTronics’ ANC Headphones (Reg. $70)

- Jul. 13th 2019 10:26 am ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code LINUS060 during checkout. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With Bluetooth 5, rapid charging, and 30 hour battery life, these headphones are a well-rounded offering at an impressively low price point. Thanks to a built-in microphone, you’ll be able to easily take calls, use a voice assistant, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted the TaoTronics Soundsurge 46 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $64.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code LINUS046 during checkout. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This pair of headphones is able to reduce low-frequency sound by up to 96%, delivering a much quieter environment without breaking the bank. Like the option above, 5 minutes of charging delivers 2 hours of battery, ensuring you can always be ready to listen. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to grab an AmazonBasics Bluetooth Speaker for $16 and you’ll be ready to play music or podcasts by the pool. In addition to having Bluetooth connectivity, this speaker also features a 3.5mm port allowing you to hook up an old iPod for easy, offline playback.

TaoTronics ANC Headphones features:

  • Music On, World Off: Improved Active Noise Cancellation will drown out the noise of the streets or annoying chatter to fully immerse you in your favorite tunes
  • Hi-Fi Sound & Captivating Bass: 40mm large-aperture drivers deliver riveting sound and a thumping bass
  • New Hyper Speed Charge: Just 5 minutes of charging give you 2 hours of full sound; 30 hours playtime on a full charge
  • Bluetooth 5.0: Steady Bluetooth 5.0 connection streams music uninterrupted while the built-in cVc 6.0 microphone ensure crisp, clear calls without ambient noise

