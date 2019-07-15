Fix your own electronics with Craftsman’s 16-pc. Repair Kit: $9.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering Prime members the Craftsman 16-Piece Electronics Repair Kit for $9.55 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $3. Having fixed a countless number of iPhones and various electronics over the years, I can’t quite convey just how useful electronic tool kits can be. If you’ve attempted to work on any electronic device released in the last few years, chances are high that your project came to a screeching halt upon running into tiny screws. Keeping a kit like this around can ensure that removing tiny screws and prying glued electronics apart will be a much easier endeavor. Ratings are still rolling in, but Craftsman tools are reputable.

Craftsman 16-pc. Electronics Repair Kit features:

  • Includes 1 pc. precision bits for multi uses
  • Aluminum telescopic screwdriver
  • Light weight, rust resistant, durability and longer life time
  • Includes 1 piece aluminum telescopic, 1 piece SIM card removal pin, 1 piece suction cup, 2 piece mini pry bar, 1 piece storage box, precision bits PH, .8MM, 1.2MM, 2MM, T4, T5, T6, T8, T1
Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year's event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th.
