Bundle Lowepro’s Camera Bag with the JOBY GorillaPod Tripod for $30 (Save 50%)

- Jul. 15th 2019 5:02 pm ET

Get this deal
$60 $30
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Lowepro Format 160 Camera Bag bundled with the JOBY GorillaPod Tripod for $29.99 shipped. Find it directly from Best Buy for the same price but with free delivery on orders over $35. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 50% discount and is the best we’ve seen. For comparison, today’s offer is $20 less than buying each of the items at their respective all-time lows. This bundle is a notable way to improve or kickstart your on-the-go camera rig. Lowepro’s bag has room for a DSLR alongside two extra lenses and other gear. Then with JOBY’s tripod, you’ll be able to prop up your camera just about anywhere thanks to its flexible legs. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 240 shoppers.

A great alternative is the GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $27. This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod. It’s ideal for capture perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

Lowepro and Joby photography bundle features:

Capture professional-looking photographs inside or outside with this GorillaPod SLR-Zoom tripod. Three flexible legs make the tripod easy to wrap around objects, while the device’s 360-degree rotational range and rubber feet help you achieve challenging shots. Robust enough to hold a telephoto lens, this GorillaPod SLR-Zoom tripod is ideal for nature and sports photography projects.

Hyper Prime deals

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$60 $30

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Lowepro Joby

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go