Bundle Lowepro’s Camera Bag with the JOBY GorillaPod Tripod for $30 (Save 50%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Lowepro Format 160 Camera Bag bundled with the JOBY GorillaPod Tripod for $29.99 shipped. Find it directly from Best Buy for the same price but with free delivery on orders over $35. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 50% discount and is the best we’ve seen. For comparison, today’s offer is $20 less than buying each of the items at their respective all-time lows. This bundle is a notable way to improve or kickstart your on-the-go camera rig. Lowepro’s bag has room for a DSLR alongside two extra lenses and other gear. Then with JOBY’s tripod, you’ll be able to prop up your camera just about anywhere thanks to its flexible legs. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 240 shoppers.

A great alternative is the GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $27. This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod. It’s ideal for capture perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

Lowepro and Joby photography bundle features:

Capture professional-looking photographs inside or outside with this GorillaPod SLR-Zoom tripod. Three flexible legs make the tripod easy to wrap around objects, while the device’s 360-degree rotational range and rubber feet help you achieve challenging shots. Robust enough to hold a telephoto lens, this GorillaPod SLR-Zoom tripod is ideal for nature and sports photography projects.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!