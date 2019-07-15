Prime Day takes 42% off 2 Tile Pro Trackers at $35 + new Amazon lows from $20

Continuing the Prime Day 2019 extravaganza, Amazon is discounting a selection of Tile Bluetooth Item Finders. One of the most notable deals is a two pack of Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery for $34.99 shipped. Typically selling for $60, today’s price cut saves you 42% and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, this is also the first major discount we’ve tracked as well. Tile Pro allows you to ring your smartphone to find it when stuck between couch cushions or misplaced throughout your home. It features a 300-foot range and a water-resistant design. And with a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life of each item finder well into the future. With over 1,000 customers having left review, it carries a 4/5 star rating. Shop additional deals on Tile Mate and other bundles below.

Other notable Tile with Replaceable Battery discounts:

Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery features:

Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your Tile Pro ring when it’s nearby but out of sight

Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Pro to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

Activate Community Find: If your Tile Pro is faraway, let other Tile community members help. The Tile app running on their phones can send location updates to your app

Battery life: Replaceable CR2032 battery is guaranteed for one year from activation. You can easily replace it yourself

