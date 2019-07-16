Grills and BBQ accessories from $11 for Prime Day: Cuisinart, Char-Broil, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 promotion, Amazon is offering a series of girls and BBQ accessories starting from $11 or less. One standout is the Cuisinart CGG-306 Professional Tabletop Gas Grill at $129.15 shipped for Prime members. Regularly around $167 at Home Depot and Walmart, today’s deal is the best price we can find and well under the going rate. Features include a total of 20,000 BTUs, a 10-minute setup and stainless-steel burners. It weighs just 22 pounds, “making it lightweight and small enough to fit in a compact car.” It is best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. Head below for more grill deals.
Best Prime Day Grill Deals:
- 3-Piece Cuisinart Grilling Tool Set $11 (Reg. $16)
- Char-Broil 300 2-Burner Gas Grill $160 (Reg. $200+)
- Philips Avance Smokeless Indoor Grill $150 (Reg. $280)
- Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill $111 (Reg. $170)
- Cuisinart Vertical Charcoal Smoker $106 (Reg. $140)
- Cuisinart Heavy-Duty Grill Cover $30 (Reg. $38+)
- More Prime Day BBQ/Grill accessory deals…
Cuisinart CGG-306 Pro Tabletop Gas Grill:
- FAST AND EASY SETUP: The grill requires no assembly and can be set up and ready for grilling in under 10 minutes without the need for tools or matches.
- TWO STAINLESS 20,000 BTUS BURNERS: A powerful two-burner system with electronic ignition and dedicated control knobs for each stainless-steel burner. Each stainless-steel burner provides 10,000 BTUs and allows for simultaneous grilling.
