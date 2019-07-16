Grills and BBQ accessories from $11 for Prime Day: Cuisinart, Char-Broil, more

- Jul. 16th 2019 1:26 pm ET

from $11
As part of its Prime Day 2019 promotion, Amazon is offering a series of girls and BBQ accessories starting from $11 or less. One standout is the Cuisinart CGG-306 Professional Tabletop Gas Grill at $129.15 shipped for Prime members. Regularly around $167 at Home Depot and Walmart, today’s deal is the best price we can find and well under the going rate.  Features include a total of 20,000 BTUs, a 10-minute setup and stainless-steel burners. It weighs just 22 pounds, “making it lightweight and small enough to fit in a compact car.” It is best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. Head below for more grill deals.

Best Prime Day Grill Deals:

Cuisinart CGG-306 Pro Tabletop Gas Grill:

  • FAST AND EASY SETUP: The grill requires no assembly and can be set up and ready for grilling in under 10 minutes without the need for tools or matches.
  • TWO STAINLESS 20,000 BTUS BURNERS: A powerful two-burner system with electronic ignition and dedicated control knobs for each stainless-steel burner. Each stainless-steel burner provides 10,000 BTUs and allows for simultaneous grilling.
Prime Day 2019 Cuisinart

