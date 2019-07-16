Optoma’s 1080p projector is $325 off, more home theater deals from $48

For Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Optoma 1080p 4700 Lumens Projector (EH500) for $724 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. This is down from its $1,049 regular price for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re building a home theater, a good projector is the perfect starting point. With this model from Optoma, you’ll get true 1080p clarity with 4,700 lumens of brightness, making sure that whether the lights are on or off, you’ll easily see the screen. Inputs include two HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, you’ll want to mount your new projector so it’s out of the way and never loses its aim or focus. This $18 mount is a great option at Amazon. Thanks to its flexibility, you can get the projector pointed exactly where you want it.

Optoma 1080p Projector features:

Native 1080p high-definition resolution for crystal clear presentations

4700 lumens bright output makes it ideal for use in large screen applications

Latest image controller technology and Full 3D compatibility for the most amazing immersive experiencer

Over the network management and control capability makes it the perfect projector for large installations

