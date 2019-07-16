Optoma’s 1080p projector is $325 off, more home theater deals from $48

- Jul. 16th 2019 2:05 pm ET

0

For Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Optoma 1080p 4700 Lumens Projector (EH500) for $724 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. This is down from its $1,049 regular price for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re building a home theater, a good projector is the perfect starting point. With this model from Optoma, you’ll get true 1080p clarity with 4,700 lumens of brightness, making sure that whether the lights are on or off, you’ll easily see the screen. Inputs include two HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, you’ll want to mount your new projector so it’s out of the way and never loses its aim or focus. This $18 mount is a great option at Amazon. Thanks to its flexibility, you can get the projector pointed exactly where you want it.

Other home theater deals:

Optoma 1080p Projector features:

  • Native 1080p high-definition resolution for crystal clear presentations
  • 4700 lumens bright output makes it ideal for use in large screen applications
  • Latest image controller technology and Full 3D compatibility for the most amazing immersive experiencer
  • Over the network management and control capability makes it the perfect projector for large installations
Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again promising a hefty inventory of deals as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured on this landing page throughout the entire event.
